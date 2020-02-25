Pints for Parkinson’s fundraiser set in Bend

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Brian Grant Foundation is kicking off its annual Pints for Parkinson’s fundraiser with parties in Portland and Bend to celebrate the 32 businesses that participate in the program.

Throughout the month of April, people can purchase $25 “Pints Passports” that are good for ten pints at any of the participating locations. Proceeds from the sales of “Pints Passports” support BGF’s programs to improve the well being of people with Parkinson’s.

The Pints for Parkinson’s kick off parties will be held on March 26 at Boneyard Pub in Bend and April 1 at Urban Studio in Portland. Attendees of these events will be able to purchase their “Pints Passports” in advance while enjoying food, drinks and games.

Tickets for the Portland event are available at www.briangrant.org/pintsforparkinsons/ and will include live music from the Greg Nestler Band. Thanks to the sponsors of this event, 100% of ticket sales will support BGF’s programs. The event in Bend is open to the public, with $1 of every pint purchased that evening benefitting BGF.

“The incredible number of establishments participating in Pints for Parkinson’s shows the commitment of our business community to helping people with Parkinson’s live fulfilling lives,” says Katrina Kahl, executive director of BGF. “ Brian was known for his tenacity on the court, and that determination is matched by the thousands of Oregonians that come out year after year to support him in his new journey as a Parkinson’s advocate.”

“Pints Passports” can be purchased at any of the participating locations or online throughout the month of April. Passports can be used starting on April 1 and ending on May 31. Each passport entitles the purchaser to ten pints of beer at any of the locations listed on the passport (one pint per location). For more information about the program and the kick off parties and to purchase a passport online visit briangrant.org/pintsforparkinsons/.

Founded in 2010, the Brian Grant Foundation provides tools to improve the well being of people with Parkinson’s. BGF’s programs focus on exercise and nutrition to help people with Parkinson’s manage their symptoms, improve their overall health and prevent other serious illnesses. Learn more about BGF’s programs at www.briangrant.org.

