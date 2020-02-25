Montgomery named new La Pine Middle School principal

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Shay Mikalson announced Tuesday that Matt Montgomery has been selected to serve as the new principal at La Pine Middle School.

Montgomery is currently serving as interim principal at the school and most recently served as principal at La Pine High School for eight years.

“Matt is a tremendous leader, who believes in building students’ character as well as their academic strengths. We are excited to see him continue to serve students in La Pine in this new role,” Mikalson said.

“I’m very excited to continue my work in the La Pine community in a new capacity,” said Montgomery. “I’m committed to the La Pine community. This is where I want to be and I look forward to deepening relationships with our families and community members.”

Montgomery enjoys working with middle school age students and he spent 20 years serving at middle school in Hillsboro before coming to La Pine.

“Middle school is a critical time for development socially, emotionally and academically,” said Montgomery. “I look forward to working alongside the talented staff members at La Pine Middle as we help further develop our students’ character and help prepare them academically for high school.”

Bend-La Pine Schools will now begin the process to hire a new principal at La Pine High School.