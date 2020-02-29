Mtn. View Sparrow to get coffee stand boost

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday, Dutch Bros Bend is teaming up with Mountain View High School’s Sparrow Club to support their inspirational sparrow, Jack Neff.

On that day, Dutch Bros will donate $1 from each drink sold at the 2155 Hwy 20 location to assist with the everyday living and medical expenses for Neff, who is living with cerebral palsy.

“We are honored to partner with Mountain View High School in giving back to such an incredible organization and, more importantly, an amazing young man,” said Josh Kimzey, operator of Dutch Bros Central Oregon. “We are excited to see the Bend community come out on Monday to support Jack and his family.”

Each year, area schools "adopt" a child through Sparrow Clubs USA. Throughout the school year, students host events and raise money for their Sparrow.

This year, there are 58 Sparrows.