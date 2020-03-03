LogistiCare chosen as C.O. non-emergency medical transport broker

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- PacificSource Community Solutions, the Medicaid division of PacificSource, has contracted with LogistiCare to provide non-emergent medical transportation brokerage services to its coordinated care organization members in Central Oregon, beginning April 1. LogistiCare is the nation’s largest NEMT broker.

“LogistiCare’s decades of experience in the industry positions them as the best resource to coordinate non-emergency medical transportation for our CCO members in Central Oregon,” said Ken Provencher, president and CEO of PacificSource Community Solutions.

“We are thrilled to expand our service agreement with PacificSource and fulfill the transportation needs of Oregonians in Central Oregon,” said LogistiCare CEO Dan Greenleaf. “We are committed to providing the exceptional level of service our members have come to expect.”

LogistiCare’s tech-enabled solutions offer enhanced functionality, strong network performance, and higher overall system efficiency. The service area covered for the scheduling of medical transportation rides includes the following counties: Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, and four communities in Northern Klamath County; Gilchrist, Crescent, Chemult and Crescent Lake, in addition to serving the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

About PacificSource Health Plans:

PacificSource Community Solutions is a Coordinated Care Organization and part of the PacificSource family of companies. PacificSource Health Plans is an independent, not-for-profit community health plan serving the Northwest. Founded in 1933, PacificSource has local offices in Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Washington. The PacificSource family of companies employs more than 1400 people, serves more than 500,000 individuals, and has 3,900 employer clients throughout the Northwest. For more information visit PacificSource.com.

About LogistiCare l Circulation

LogistiCare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. The Company's services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration. The Company is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. Together with subsidiary Circulation, LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. LogistiCare consistently maintained a complaint-free service rate on a majority of its rides while annually managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare and Circulation visit, https://www.logisticare.com/and www.circulation.com.

