Helmholtz Way at Canal Blvd. to close Wednesday for intersection project

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- SW Helmholtz Way will be closed at the intersection of SW Canal Boulevard at 6 a.m. Wednesday as crews begin the next stage of construction of an intersection improvement project, Deschutes County officials said.

Detour routes will be provided via SW Elkhorn Avenue, SW Harvest Avenue, SW 58th Street and SW McVey Avenue. The closure is anticipated to last until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

In addition, SW Canal Boulevard has been temporarily realigned to allow for two-way traffic during construction and posted speeds have been reduced to 35 MPH through the work zone.

The SW Canal Boulevard / SW Helmholtz Way project will include construction of a left-turn lane for northbound SW Canal Boulevard at the intersection, as well as lighting, striping, and signage improvements.

The $797,000 project will be constructed by the county’s contractor, High Desert Aggregate and Paving, Inc. The project is anticipated to be finished by June.

Road users should use caution and anticipate single-lane closures and delays in the project area during project construction. Please visit deschutes.org/news or TripCheck.com for current project traffic information.

For more project information, please contact Cody Smith, County Engineer for the Deschutes County Road Department, at (541) 322-7113.