United Way provides $50K to C.O. nonprofits helping amid COVID-19

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – From its newly launched local COVID-19 Response Fund, United Way has rapidly directed $50,000 to 10 Central Oregon nonprofits providing emergency assistance and essential services to the individuals and families most impacted by economic fallout of COVID-19.

Oregon Community Foundation, through its Oregon Community Recovery Fund, contributed $30,000 that United Way Central Oregon COVID-19 Response Fund as part of OCF’s rapid deployment of resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In this critical moment, it’s going to take all of us—foundations, nonprofits, and private sector and government at all levels—working together to contain this crisis and care for our neighbors,” said Julie Gregory, OCF's regional director for Central Oregon. “We know that local communities are on the front lines of this crisis. Philanthropy has an important role to play in supporting them, helping to fill the gaps in funding that have quickly become critical across the state.”

United Way has already distributed monies from its local Response Fund to 10 Central Oregon nonprofits. These are organizations providing services to reach individuals and families facing the greatest immediate need in our region, many of whom were already, before COVID-19, living on incomes amounting to less than what it takes to survive in our local economy.

Thus far, United Way has funded the following agencies through its local COVID-19 Response Fund: Council on Aging of Central Oregon (Meals on Wheels) and Latino Community Association serving all three Central Oregon counties, as well as St. Vincent de Paul of Crook County, LINC Madras (Jefferson County), Warm Springs Community Action Team, and serving Deschutes County: St. Vincent de Paul in La Pine Food Bank and Senior Center, Jericho Road of Redmond, Sisters Family Access Network (FAN), UPCAP in Three Rivers, and the Giving Plate in Bend.

United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund was created to deliver immediate help to those in Central Oregon who need it right now. The Fund was seeded with a $50,000 donation from PacificSource Health Plans, to help our community’s most vulnerable and marginalized populations.

As a longstanding, yet nimble local nonprofit, United Way in Central Oregon is able to rapidly evolve its priorities to be immediately responsive to new community needs formed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than supporting just one person or one charity, the organization unites individuals and combines resources to spread funds across all of Central Oregon to address this crisis for those hardest hits right now. United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund mobilizes nonprofits across all of Central Oregon to address immediate COVID-19-related hardships.

Make a Donation:

100% of donations to the local United Way COVID-19 Response Fund are being distributed to community agencies. No administrative fees are being deducted from donations to this Fund. Your neighbors need your generosity in the wake of COVID-19. Give now: www.deschutesunitedway.org.

About United Way:

For 67 years, our local United Way has been focused on fixing imbalances for today’s kids so that when they are tomorrow’s adults, they can thrive. UWDC is also the backbone organization for the TRACEs collective action social movement working to improve health and wellbeing in our region through building resilience in individuals, families and our community. Money raised here, stays right here and serves this community. To learn more about how to be involved or to donate, call 541.389.6507 or visit www.deschutesunitedway.org.

United Way of Deschutes County is a NewsChannel 21 Cares for Kids partner.