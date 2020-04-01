C.O. cattle non-profit boosts beef donations to food banks, shelters

Community Billboard

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Ten Seventeen Project announced Wednesday an immediate 166% increase in their cattle donations to food banks, shelters and churches throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

The 501c3 non-profit typically donates six head per month, which has equated to over 46 tons of beef since its inception in 2014. That number will increase to 48 head for the three months of April, May and June of this year.

“Food banks rarely receive adequate protein sources for their clients. The hamburger we provide is fresh-from-the-butcher and includes every premium cut from the entire cow,” The 1017 Project Founder and Executive Director Jordan Weaver said. “USDA-certified Butcher Boys in Prineville has been an incredible partner over the years, and they gave us additional harvest appointments to help more food-insecure families in the coming months.”

According to the Oregon Food Bank, an average of 84,000 children in Oregon rely on meals from emergency food boxes. At present, The 1017 Project supplies beef to food banks, churches and pantries in Prineville, La Pine, Redmond, Madras, Sisters, and Bend.

“Basically, any organization that has a freezer and helps people can receive our beef. We are always looking for more freezers to fill in the fight against hunger,” Weaver said.

These unprecedented circumstances mean grocery stores have less overstock to pass along. So there has never been a more critical time for an organization with a sustainable protein source, like The 1017 Project, to be able to step up and increase deliveries.

Local food banks are adjusting to a sudden increase in demand while much of their volunteer base has to stay home and self-isolate. In addition, financial donations have dropped because regular donors face the possibility of job loss themselves.

“Because food banks can’t stockpile a perishable item like beef, we store it for them in the form of live cattle in our pastures. And we are fortunate to have a proven system in place that enables us to respond quickly in an emergency,” said Board Member, Holly McLane.

The 1017 Project accepts public help through financial donations on its website, www.1017project.com. Ranchers can also donate cattle, hay and pasture and receive a tax deduction. Supporters can also send contributions to The 1017 Project, P.O. Box 19, Powell Butte, OR 97753.