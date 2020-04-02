Pacific Power crews practice social distancing, seek public’s cooperation

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As an essential service provider, Pacific Power said its employees are practicing social distancing while continuing to provide reliable power to all customers during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Here's the rest of Thursday's news release:

Although our field employees always appreciate a friendly wave, the company reminds the public of the importance of keeping a safe and social distance while they work to maintain critical electrical networks.

During this unprecedented time, our business plans may be modified to meet compliance obligations, customer requests and power restoration. We are taking steps to minimize any interruptions of service. However, at infrequent times, planned interruptions may be required to improve network performance.

In these situations, the company will make every effort to provide advance notification in an effort to keep the community safe and to practice social distancing. The company will also continue to suspend disconnections for non-payment, as previously announced.

While our field personnel are the most visible employees, they are not alone in serving you during this time of crisis. They are backed up by thousands of employees who are working in the six western states served by Pacific Power and its sister utility, Rocky Mountain Power, based in Utah.

If you have questions about your electric service or your account, call us 24/7 at 888-221-7070.

As part of PacifiCorp, Pacific Power is part of a broad geographic footprint that serves nearly 2 million customers in six states, operates the largest grid in the West that crosses ten states and coordinates with neighboring utilities and grid operators to plan for, prepare, and respond to all hazards that could potentially impact the energy grid—including a pandemic—with our partners in government at the local, state and federal levels.

The company is following the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and coordinating with state and local emergency management leaders.

We are dedicated to serving you in this crisis and know that working together we will get through this uncertain time.