Shepherd’s House still serving all in need, with your help

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thursday marks the 11th day of feeding hungry people at Shepherd’s House. "We have been overwhelmed by the need, but daily provisions keep coming and people are fed," their update states.

Here's the rest of their latest message:

To date, we have served 4,430 meals and countless supplies to hundreds, including the homeless and many who have lost jobs and now count on Shepherd’s House for food.

The 30 program residents living full-time at Shepherds House are the heroes of the day. They are collecting, packing, and serving food and hand it out with a big smile on their faces.

They have a unique perspective on the current crisis, most having been homeless at one time themselves. This gives them a unique perspective and empathy for those in need. They are deeply moved by the situation and love to help.

Shepherd’s House is still counting on the generosity of the Central Oregon community to provide food, clothes, supplies, and monetary donations to help us continue this important community outreach.

Our service to the community starts at 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

You can get help at:

1854 NE Division Street in Bend

Or you can drop off your donations from 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday.

Needed Items:

•Pre-packaged food items

•Other non-perishable food items

•Milk, Eggs, and Bread

•Pre-made food bags

•Any other food items you can part with

•Critical supplies such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer

Monetary donations also help us replenish our supply line.

A donation can be dropped off, mailed, or given online at: https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/