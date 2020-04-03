Dutch Bros donating all April profits to first responders

Community Billboard

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This April, Dutch Bros Coffee is supporting medical first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight with a dedicated giveback program. All month long, Dutch Bros, which operates in seven Western states, will dedicate 100 percent of profits to medical first responders through #FirstRespondersFirst.

“Givebacks are part of our DNA,” said Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros. “We’re thankful to be able to support and serve our communities right now.”

Donations to #FirstRespondersFirst provide critical supplies, equipment, and resources to frontline healthcare workers.

“#FirstRespondersFirst is a really amazing initiative making a huge difference right now. We’re honored to help support this fund,” said Boersma. “We started this business not just to sell coffee, but to impact our customers and communities in positive ways. We hope we can do that this April and be a light in these dark and difficult times.”

Dutch Bros organizes multiple giveback programs each year, from company-wide efforts to hyperlocal programs to help those in need. Its philanthropic arm, the Dutch Bros Foundation, earlier this week dedicated an additional $1 million to help those impacted by the pandemic. More details about its COVID-19 response can be found at dutchbros.com/news-events/community-wellness.