C.O. HS seniors with Big Brother or Big Sister all graduating on time

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This year, 100% of the high school seniors in Central Oregon with a Big Brother or Big Sister are graduating from high school on time! We are exceeding the national average by nearly 40%.

The youth involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon face barriers to graduation even in the best of circumstances, several being the first in their families to graduate high school and go on to secondary education.

Their mentors, support and encourage their Littles, some since young adolescence through high school graduation. Graduating from high school will change these kids’ lives forever!

The Littles who have received their high school diploma are more likely to raise their children above the poverty line, have children that will graduate from high school and maintain steady employment.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon cannot do it without you! Our community fundraisers are instrumental to our ability to match more Central Oregon youth with caring adult mentors, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these events cannot currently be held. If you can, please make a donation now to help ensure that nothing will stand in the way of more youth meeting the ultimate goal and graduating high school!

Please go to www.bbbsco.org today and make a donation, send a donation to 62895 Hamby Rd. Bend, 97701 or call 541.389.1409 to make a donation by phone. Thank you!

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.