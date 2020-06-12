Redmond Kiwanis awards scholarships to 11 graduating HS seniors

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Kiwanis Club of Redmond has awarded $20,000 in college scholarships to 11 graduating seniors in three Redmond high schools.

At Redmond High School Henry Chambers received the largest single award of $3,000.

Five awards went to Redmond Proficiency Academy graduates. Emi Hegarty received $2,500; Sarah Kilroy $1,500; Dorima Wang; $1,000, Marcella Williams, $1,500, and Jediah Knorr, $2,000 including a renewable scholarship.

At Ridgeview High School, Madison Ashley received two scholarships totaling $2,000; Jordan DeVoe a $1,000 vocal music scholarship, and Danika Lundgren a $1,500 award. Naomi Gates and Averi Hartford each received $2,000 awards including a renewable scholarship for each.

The Kiwanis Club of Redmond has been serving the children of the Redmond area since 1937 and has been awarding scholarships since the late 1980s. Scholarship funding comes from such projects as the vintner’s dinner in the spring, R’Oktoberfest in the fall and See’s Candy sales at Christmastime.