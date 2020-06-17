Merkley seeks nominations for U.S. service academies

Community Billboard

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., has begun the process for nominating young Oregonians to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy for an appointment to the Class of 2025.

“It’s a privilege to be able to help students who are looking to dedicate themselves in service to their fellow citizens,” Merkley said. “Each year, I look forward to nominating some of the finest young Oregonians from communities all across our state for possible admission to one of the United States Service Academies.”

Candidates for a congressional nomination must be a resident of Oregon and a U.S. citizen; at least 17 years old and not past his or her 23rd birthday by July 1 of the year of admission; unmarried with no children or dependents; and able to meet high leadership, academic, physical and medical standards. For the Merchant Marine Academy, the upper age limit is 25. The Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination. Individuals who are interested in applying to the Coast Guard Academy should use their online process at https://www.uscga.edu/admissions/.

Last year, Merkley had the honor of nominating 12 Oregonians from across the state who accepted appointments to one of the four academies for the Class of 2024.

To ensure that nominations to the service academies are based on merit and every applicant has a fair chance to compete for available openings, Merkley uses a Service Academy Recommendation Committee made up of Service Academy alumni from communities across Oregon.

Individuals who wish to compete for nomination and admission to one of the United States Service Academies should first apply directly to the Service Academies they are interested in attending. They should then apply for nomination by Senator Merkley by setting up an online account at the below link. All required application items must be submitted online on or before 8:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, November 1, 2020. The online application can be accessed through Senator Merkley’s website at: https://www.merkley.senate.gov/services/students/academy.

Potential applicants should call 503-326-2906 if they have questions.