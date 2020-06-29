Added SNAP funds, no in-person interviews extended to July

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Human Services has received approval from the Food and Nutrition Service to provide an additional $30 million to eligible Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in July.

“Oregonians continue to face economic instability and food insecurity,” said Self-Sufficiency Programs Director Dan Haun. “Providing another month of emergency assistance will help address ongoing food needs.”

With the additional funds, all eligible Oregon SNAP households will receive the maximum benefit amount in July.

They will receive the extra allotment in the same way they receive their current benefits. For most customers this is an EBT card. The additional benefit amount will be disbursed on the schedule below to all eligible SNAP households. Households that already receive the maximum allotment will not receive an emergency allotment.



Month Day Description of household receiving emergency allotment July 11 Current SNAP households not receiving the SNAP maximum allotment 31 New SNAP customers who did not receive the July 11 allotment and are not receiving the maximum benefit

No additional action is needed from Oregonians already enrolled in SNAP.

The table below shows the maximum SNAP benefits based on the number of eligible people in the household.

Household size Max SNAP benefit 1 $194 2 $355 3 $509 4 $646 5 $768 Each additional person +$146

This allotment will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit amount. It is a temporary supplement to help during the current health crisis. DHS will not be sending individual notices to households about the emergency allotments.

In addition to continuing the emergency allotment, Oregon DHS will continue to do telephone interviews for new SNAP applications and recertifications. The health and safety of the community is a priority and getting people the benefits they need without them having to visit a local branch office maintains physical distancing efforts.

All new SNAP applicants and current SNAP recipients who need to recertify July 1 or after must complete an application and interview. Current SNAP recipients were mailed a notice and application to their address on file.

Questions?

Learn how to apply for SNAP and other benefits online or by phone at https://www.oregon.gov/DHS/COVID-19/Pages/Home.aspx.

SNAP customers can contact their local DHS SSP or AAA office for more information. Find a local office at: oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/index.aspx

For other ways to connect with DHS, contact 211info:

By calling 2-1-1 from any phone

Text your zip code to 898211

By email at help@211info.org

211info.org

Find other food resources at https://oregonhunger.org/covid-19/.