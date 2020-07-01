Bend photography business holds ‘Portraits for Humanity’ fundraiser

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- O’Meara Photography, a local commercial and portrait photography company, is launching “Portraits for Humanity” in July, a month-long fundraising campaign to support Central Oregon’s local food bank, The Giving Plate, in their actions to meet the growing food insecurity caused by COVID-19, and the national organization NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund in their continued legacy for racial justice.

O’Meara Photography will be donating $50 from each headshot or family portrait session to the organization of your choice. Sessions can be purchased in July and either scheduled within the month or for a future date. Community members can also gift portrait sessions to local businesses or families.

During this time of COVID-19, all sessions will maintain social distance advisement and take place outdoors.

“Like all of us, I want to support our community and nation during this difficult time," owner April O'Meara said. "I’ve been inspired by the way our community has come together to support local businesses, help neighbors, and facilitate conversation and action on justice and equality.”

To sign up or learn more contact April O’Meara at april@omearaphotography.com or 541-604-0945.

About O’Meara Photography:

A Central Oregon portrait and commercial photography company specializing in brand strategy.