Oregon DMV pausing online services for launch of new system

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon DMV online services will not be available from 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 through 8 a.m. on Monday, July 6, as part of the DMV computer system replacement.

The system being installed over the holiday weekend will bring new online services and improved efficiency to DMV when it launches on Monday. All DMV services are on hold over the weekend as computer systems are down for the technology replacement and testing.

DMV encourages customers to visit www.oregondmv.com/dmv2u starting July 6, when customers will be able to get these services online:

Schedule, reschedule or cancel an appointment

Order a replacement for a lost, stolen or damaged driver license or ID card

Pay a reinstatement fee

Order your own driver record

Upload a medical examiners certificate for commercial driver licensing

No appointment needed for VIN inspections

If you need a VIN inspection of your vehicle, you may not need an appointment at all. DMV is offering drive-up VIN inspections at 20 field offices. Simply drive up – you may not need to get out of your car. After the inspection, DMV staff will give you the paperwork to complete and mail in.

Find the nearest office offering drive-up VIN inspections at OregonDMV.com.

Grace Period

A law enforcement grace period on expired licenses and vehicle registration is in effect at least through Oct. 1. The grace period is intended to allow Oregon residents to continue driving while waiting for an appointment, or allow some people to delay visiting DMV while it works through the backlog due to COVID-19 restrictions. Law enforcement can verify the status of a driver or vehicle electronically during a traffic stop.

Doing business at DMV offices: