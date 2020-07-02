C.O. law enforcement agencies issue joint statement on mask order

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon's law enforcement agencies issued a joint statement Thursday on Gov. Brown's face mask order and their intentions on enforcement, prioritizing voluntary compliance.

Here's the full statement:

"Central Oregon law enforcement agencies have received questions about what our roles are in enforcing the Governor’s Order to wear face coverings inside public buildings.

"It has always been our goal to help community members understand the health and safety guidelines that have been put into place across Oregon.

"Our philosophy of enforcing this and other Orders will continue to be education and to seek voluntary compliance. As the Governor has stated, the expectation is that OSHA Oregon will take the lead in enforcing her face mask requirements.

Law enforcement will respond to and investigate all calls for service from business owners who report disputes or disturbances related to the face mask requirement, and then take the appropriate enforcement action if necessary.

Unless the call requires a law enforcement response, call Oregon OSHA at the toll-free number: 800-922-2689.