Credit union, KTVZ team up for $30,000 in small-business grants for PPE needs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Grant applications for Northwest Community Credit Union’s Project Community are now available to small businesses and nonprofit organizations that need funds to purchase personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The credit union and KTVZ in Bend have teamed up to help small Central Oregon businesses.

“Small businesses and nonprofit organizations are the backbone of our communities,” said John Iglesias, president and CEO of the Northwest Community Credit Union. “That is why our Project Community resources are focused this year on keeping small businesses and non-profit organizations—especially their employees, customers, and clients—healthy and safe during the pandemic.”

Northwest Community Credit Union is making a total of $30,000 available in grants of up to $1,500 to small businesses and non-profit organizations.

To qualify for a grant, the business or organization should have fewer than 500 employees, and plan to purchase PPE, supplies, including: cleaning & sanitizing products, eyewear, face shields, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer, masks, thermometers; or to make small physical modifications to their business locations, such as signage or counter shields.

Project Community applicant businesses or organizations must be owned and operated in one of the Oregon counties that Northwest Community Credit Union serves, including Deschutes County. To apply and receive a Project Community Grant, applicants do not need to be Northwest Community Credit Union members.



Applications are available at www.nwcu.com/project-community. Deadline for applications is at midnight on July 20. Grant recipients will be announced August 5.