ODOT Region 4 weekly construction update: Week of July 6

Jefferson County US97: Willowdale - Madras Sec, MP75.14 = MP91.58. High Desert Aggregate & Paving will begin paving operations during nighttime hours on Monday, July 6 between 7 p.m and 8a.m. at MP 91.58. Single lane closures controlled by flaggers and automated flaggers will occur during paving operations, with delays of up to 20 minutes possible. The contractor will also resume concrete work during daytime hours at the intersection of US97 and Jefferson Street in Madras for sidewalk work. Jefferson Street will be intermittently closed. Traffic will be detoured to an alternate route during the closure, utilizing signs.



Wasco County US97 Sherman Highway: Spanish Hollow Creek & Trout Creek Bridges Project MP0.27 - MP 6.98 -Active work sites are between MP 2 and MP 7 on US97 during the week. Work is being performed below bridges and from off of the roadway. Shoulder closures at bridges near MP 7 may occur, but no traffic impacts or delays are anticipated. Trucks will occasionally be entering and leaving from access points along the shoulder.



I-84: Swanson Canyon - Arlington (MP 125.5 - 137.78) - I-84 will have single lane closures eastbound and westbound between MP 125.50 and MP 138 to perform work Monday - Saturday.