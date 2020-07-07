Mt. Bachelor offering COVID-19 vouchers to combat season pass uncertainty

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor, a year-round POWDR mountain resort located at the heart of Bend, announced Tuesday new summer and winter In Season COVID-19 Coverage as part of its Passholder Promise.

The Mt. Bachelor Passholder Promise launched earlier to address the impact of COVID-19 on the 2019/20 season and provide assurances for the 2020/21 season.

The Passholder Promise’s new In Season COVID-19 Coverage will provide qualifying Mt. Bachelor summer passholders, and winter season and multi-day passholders with a pro-rated voucher for future use on a Mt. Bachelor season or multi-day pass, should there be a COVID-19-related prolonged closure of 18 total days or more in summer or 30 total days or more in winter, or a continuous closure of 7 or more days of closure between summer operations July 7 - September 27, 2020 and winter operations December 15 - May 16, 2021.

“This is such a dynamic situation, and while no one can predict what will happen, we want to provide our guests with coverage so that they can look ahead to next winter with confidence and excitement,” says John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor. “We created the Passholder Promise to build confidence in the future and retain the trust and loyalty of our guests. The In Season COVID-19 Coverage is meant to provide passholders with the greatest level of confidence possible.”

If the minimum threshold of Mt. Bachelor being closed because of COVID-19 for 18 summer days or 30 winter days or more, or there is a 7 or more consecutive day COVID-19-related closure between summer operations July 7 - September 27, 2020 and winter operations of December 15-May 16, 2021 is met, season passholders will automatically receive a voucher in their guest profile account for use on 2021/22 products of equal or greater value.

The Mt. Bachelor Passholder Promise now includes:

NEW! Summer Season 2020 COVID-19 Coverage. Qualifying passholders will receive a future use voucher if we are closed because of COVID-19 for 18 days or more, or if there is a 7 or more consecutive day COVID-19-related closure between June 26, 2020 and September 27, 2020.

NEW! Winter Season 2020/21 COVID-19 Coverage. Qualifying passholders will receive a future use voucher if we are closed because of COVID-19 for 30 days or more, or if there is a 7 or more consecutive day COVID-19-related closure between December 15, 2020 and May 16, 2021.

Voucher. All 2019/20 season and multi-day passholders will receive a voucher toward a 2020/21 season or multi-day pass.

Season and multi-day pass price freeze. No increase from 2019/20 lowest pricing on 2020/21 season, mid-week, 12-day, 4-day passes.

Refund available – buy with confidence. We will issue a full refund before Nov. 20 for any passholder who has not used his/her 2020/21 pass and desires a refund for any reason.

Pricing extension. Best pricing on 2020/21 season passes has been extended through July 15, 2020.

Flexible payment plan. A new payment plan for Outplay 365 and season, mid-week and 12-Day passes for ease and flexibility.

Annual subscription pass. Our Outplay 365 all season, unlimited subscription pass allows you to pay monthly with a pro-rated credit applied towards a future month if Mt. Bachelor is closed because of COVID-19 for 14 days or more, or there is a 7 or more consecutive day COVID-19-related closure in a month. A full month closure would result in a full month credit.

All 2020/21 products are now on sale and available for purchase here. For more information about the Mt. Bachelor Passholder Promise and new In Season COVID-19 Coverage, visit here.