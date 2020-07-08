FS plans temporary closure of stretch of Suttle Lake Trail

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, the Deschutes National Forest will close a section of the Suttle Lake Loop Trail to provide for public safety while contractors conduct tree removal work as part of the Suttle Lake Vegetation Management Project.

The Suttle Lake Loop Trail will be closed between Suttle Lake Lodge and Blue Bay Campground. Visitors will continue to be able to hike out and back along open sections of trail during this time.

The closure is expected to last for one week. During this time the Suttle Lake Tie Trail, connecting from Suttle Lake to near the base of Black Butte, may also briefly be closed due to operations.

Visitors traveling in the Suttle Lake area during this time can also expect to encounter temporary 10-minute road closures on Forest Service Road 2070 which serves as the main paved access route to developed recreation opportunities. Heavy equipment will be present along the roadway.

The Suttle Lake Vegetation Management Project provides treatment and removal of dead and dying trees or trees showing signs of future failure within organizational camps, campgrounds, and along roads in the greater Suttle Lake area. Contractors started work in May.