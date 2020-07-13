ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of July 13

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the ODOT Region 4 weekly construction update for the week of July 13:

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon’s future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located in ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions and schedules are subject to change.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided alternate routes through the work zone.

Jefferson County

US 97: Willowdale to Madras, MP 75.14 - MP 91.58) - High Desert Aggregate & Paving will resume paving operations during nighttime hours between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. near MP 90. Single laneclosures controlled by flaggers and automated flaggers will occur during paving operations with delays of up to 20 minutes possible.

Klamath County

Lake Ewauna Trail, Klamath Ave. - Spring St. Cleanup work on trail. No delays expected.

FFO-US:97: Passing lanes project) - Project cleanup work between MP 180.06 and MP 182.86. Expect minor delays.

OR Klamath Falls/Lakeview Jct., MP 0.12 to MP 6.28 Klamath-Malin Hwy.: Electrical and cleanup work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday. Expect minor delays. Sign and delineator installation work is scheduled during the night Monday through Thursday morning. Expect 20 minute delays.

Sherman County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek & Trout Creek Bridges project