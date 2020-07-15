Oregon boaters urged to plan ‘a-head’ due to COVID-19 service reductions

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If nature calls while on the water, it helps to plan “a-head” -- now more than ever, the Oregon Marine Board says.

Given current conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, some recreational boating facilities may have reduced levels of services available.

If access to shore-side restrooms is limited and your boat does not have an installed head, have a back-up plan for you and your family. Be prepared and bring with you include a portable toilet or bucket with a fitted lid, gloves, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and a garbage bag to pack out trash.

All outdoor recreation providers are requesting the public to “pack in, pack out.” Many outdoor supply stores carry the supplies you need.

Portable toilet dump stations are available to use after your trip. Many are installed near a holding tank pumpout station on the guest or fuel dock of many local facilities. For disposal, turn the dump station on, lift the lid, and pour contents into the basin.

A hose with non-potable water is available to help with rinsing the portable toilet or bucket. Look to the visual instructions posted on the side of the dump station if needed.

To prevent clogs and keep the system working, do not add any garbage including personal wet wipes, paper towels, food packaging, and fish waste. Garbage needs to be placed into a trash bin.

Our facility partners work hard to keep human waste equipment available and open. To learn more, visit the Oregon State Marine Board’s YouTube channel. There you’ll find a playlist to videos about use, service and maintenance of pumpouts, dump stations and floating restrooms.

While planning your trip, check out the Marine Board’s pumpout and dump station page with helpful links and a map showing the locations for all of the boat holding tank pumpout systems, portable toilet dump stations, and floating restrooms across the state.

Another tool is an app called “Pumpout NAV,” which highlights the location closest to you. The app is free and available for Apple and Android mobile devices.

Boaters can access a majority of the 80 waste disposal locations in Oregon for FREE. Dump stations at some river access sites may charge a small fee.

Through a partnership with the United States Fish and Wildlife Sport Fish Restoration Fund and the Oregon State Marine Board, Clean Vessel Act (CVA) grant funding is available to marinas and boating facilities to help with the installation and maintenance of equipment, and to provide education about location and use.

Enjoy your time out on the water while staying healthy and safe. Thank you for helping to keep human waste out of waterways.

The Marine Board is directly funded by boaters in the form of registration, title, and permit fees, as well as through marine fuel taxes. No lottery, general fund tax dollars or local facility parking fees support the agency or its programs. Boater-paid fees support the boating public through boating safety services (on-the-water law enforcement, training, and equipment), boating safety education, grants for the construction and maintenance of boating access facilities, and environmental protection programs. For more information about the Marine Board and its programs, visit www.boatoregon.com.