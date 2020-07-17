Bend-La Pine Schools choose 3 finalists for instruction, curriculum leader

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools are inviting community members to attend an online public forum with three finalists for the Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction on Wednesday, July 22 at 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Community members interested in participating can join the WebEx event/ video access:

Join online: https://bit.ly/BLSwebExJuly22 (Note: If prompted, event number is 120 429 1922 and password is BLP123)

Audio access: 408-418-9388 Access code: 120 429 1922

Attendees will have audio muted, but will be able to ask questions through the WebEx chat feature.

Those who need accommodations or translation services to participate in the forum, please call Bend-La Pine Schools’ Education Center at 541-355-1001 by 5 p.m. on July 20.

The three finalists:

Thomas Allen Barber is currently Human Resources Director for Eagle Point School District 9 in Eagle Point, Oregon, a position he has served in for four years. Prior to that, he served as Director of Secondary Education for Eagle Point, Principal for Eagle Point High School and Assistant Principal at Okaloosa School District. He also has experience as a director of bands and music supervisor for 10 years at the high school level.

Juan Cuadros is currently the principal at Kelly Middle School in Eugene, a position he has served in for four years. Prior to that, he served as Principal at Buena Vista Spanish Immersion Elementary School, El Camino del Rio Elementary and Meadowlark Elementary School and Assistant Principal at Roosevelt Middle School in Eugene. He also has experience serving as a classroom teacher and multi-cultural liaison in Springfield, Oregon.

Carolos Sequeira is currently the Director of School Improvement for Lane Education Service District in Eugene, a position he has served in for four years. Prior to that, he served as the Director of District Collaboration for Bethel School District, Principal of Sherwood High School, Assistant Principal of Wilsonville High School and Dean of Students at Liberty High School. He also has experience as a social studies and world languages teacher.

The Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction leads the teaching and learning department, which includes planning and implementation of professional development for staff, curriculum review and materials adoption, and instructional technology. Skip Offenhauser, who most recently served in this role for Bend-La Pine Schools, is now serving as the Executive Director of Elementary Schools.