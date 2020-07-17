Bend weekly road and traffic report: Week of July 20-26

Community Billboard

For the Week of July 20 – 26:

NE Bear Creek Road between SE Benaiah Circle and NE Telima Lane for infrastructure installation, final overnight workday with a single lane closure with flagging, 7/20/20 - 7/21/20, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

NW Portland Avenue between NW 1 st Street and NW 4 th Street for a water main replacement, westbound lane closure with detour, 7/22/20 – 7/23/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Street and NW 4 Street for a water main replacement, westbound lane closure with detour, 7/22/20 – 7/23/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ashwood Drive between Windflower Way for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local area traffic access, 7/23/20 – 7/30/20, 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Ongoing Closures:

NW Newport Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Drake Road for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 7/15/20 – 8/7/20

Intersection of SE Centennial Street and SE Roosevelt Avenue for curb ramps and median island construction, intersection closure with detours, 6/29/20 - 7/24/20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE 27th Street between NE Butler Market Road and Jill Avenue for roadwork related to roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 7/27/20

SE 15th Street between Knott Road and the new collector road for infrastructure installation, full road closure, through 7/31/20

NE Alden Avenue between NE 6th Street and NE 5th Street for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 7/3/20 - 8/3/20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Craven Road between SE Karena Court and Bear Creek Road for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 7/8/20 - 8/24/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE Bear Creek Road between SE Cessna Drive and NE Alpenview Lane for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 7/8/20 - 8/24/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE Butler Market Road between Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/3/20 - 8/28/20

SE Deschutes Market Road between NE Butler Market Road and Monticello Drive for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 8/28/20

Murphy Road between Brown Trout Place and Country Club Drive for roadwork related to Murphy Corridor Project, road closed for westbound traffic with a detour posted and the bypass road allowing eastbound traffic, 6/11/20 - 8/31/20

SE Knott Road between Brosterhous Road and SE Raintree Drive for construction of a new roundabout at Knott Road and 15th Street intersection, bypass road with local access to Tekampe Road, 3/16/20 - 9/4/20

NE Butler Market Road between NE 27th Street and NE Marys Grace Lane for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 9/30/20

15th Street, between Reed Market Road and Ferguson Road, for infrastructure installation on the Neighborhood Extension Project, full road closure with detour, 7/9/20 – 9/30/20

NW Tin Pan Alley between NW Minnesota Avenue and NE Franklin Avenue for seating accommodations related to COVID-19, daily full alley closure, 6/18/20 - 10/1/20, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Northwest Crossing Farmer’s Market, every Saturday from 6/20/20 – 10/17/20, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The following streets will be closed: Fort Clatsop Street between Ordway Avenue and John Freemont Street John Freemont Street between Fort Clatsop Street and Ordway Avenue



Future Closures:

Deschutes Market Road between Monticello Drive and Yeoman Road for road work related to roundabout construction, single lane closure with flagging, 7/27/20 – 8/14/20

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews