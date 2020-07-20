COCC’s 25th annual ‘Jungle Run’ enters uncharted territory, virtually

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 25th annual “Jungle Run” at Central Oregon Community College, typically a four-mile fun run staged on the muddied-up trails around the Bend campus, will instead cover uncharted terrain this year due to COVID-19.

Run virtually this year, the event will be held July 24-25, with racers running and walking their own trail route separately and reporting their miles post-race. The highest total mileage tallied, over either or both days combined, will be the winner. Visit cocc.edu and search for “sports at home” to register.

“After the success of our remote ‘Storm The Stairs,’ in which we totaled 9,000 stairs and 100 miles, we decided to hold the Jungle Run as our second remote race this summer,” said Joshua Motenko, assistant director of COCC’s club and intramural sports.

Motenko encourages runners to “find some creative features, like a log crossing, steep ascent or muddy area, and send a photo of it so we can keep those Jungle Run traditions alive.” A post-race survey will allow for runners to upload photos of their own individual racecourse.

The college is currently participating in a nationwide exercise challenge, the 2020 Recreation Movement, led by the National Intramural Recreational Sports Association, and is ranked fifth among over 100 colleges and universities.

COCC’s sports department reminds racers that its campuses are closed and to remember to practice social distancing and to respect any signs and rules that are displayed in the area in which they are running. For more information, contact Joshua Motenko, assistant director of COCC’s club and intramural sports, at jmotenko@cocc.edu or 541-383-7794.