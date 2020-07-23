KPOV-FM names Bruce Morris new station manager

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bruce Morris has been hired as station manager at KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, the KPOV Board of Directors announced this week.

Morris has served as KPOV’s development director and programming director since 2015. He replaces Jill Mahler, who has been the station manager for five years and previously served as office manager for seven years. Mahler will step down and Morris will assume the station manager duties in September.

KPOV will hire a new development director. Information about this position can be found at kpov.org/job-openings.

“While we are extremely sad to see Jill Mahler move on, we believe that Bruce Morris provides the staff continuity we need at KPOV right now,” said KPOV Board President Michael Funke. “We are excited at the opportunity to hire a new development director to lead our fundraising, marketing and communication efforts.”

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs and podcasts not heard on any other area radio stations, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

Underwriting is available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information, to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.