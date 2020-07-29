Prineville PD to join in national enforcement effort targeting impaired drivers

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department will be participating in the a national high-visibility enforcement event during the month of August. The goal is to increase the number of officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers, especially during the weekends.

High-visibility enforcement is designed to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives. The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly. Impairment can be caused by alcohol and drugs.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Oregon Impact.