Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: Week of August 2-8

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the list of planned Redmond road closures and delays for the week of August 2-8:

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

NE Maple Ave at NE 8th St – Single lane closure on Monday, August 3. NE Maple Ave at NE 8th St will experience temporary single lane closures from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 3 while the City repairs a water line. Please obey flaggers and use caution in the area.

SW 35th St at SW Obsidian Ave – Temporary intersection closures for construction on Tuesday, August 4. SW 35th St at SW Obsidian Ave will have temporary closures from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4 for new infrastructure connections. Please use caution, obey traffic controllers, or use an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW 31st St from SW Reservoir Dr to SW Volcano Way – Road disruptions thru Friday, August 7, 2020.

SW Obsidian Ave from SW 35th St to SW Helmholtz Way – Closed for construction thru Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

S Canal Blvd from SW Badger Ave to SW Heights Ave – Temporary single lane closures, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., thru Monday, August 31, 2020.

NW Hemlock Ave from NW 19th St to NW 23rd St – Closed for construction thru Friday, September 4, 2020.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Alley from SW Highland Ave to SW Glacier Ave between SW 11th St and SW 12th St will be temporarily closed for maintenance.

Thermoplastic installations will be continuing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.