Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: Week of August 2-8
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the list of planned Redmond road closures and delays for the week of August 2-8:
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
**NEW CLOSURES:
- NE Maple Ave at NE 8th St – Single lane closure on Monday, August 3. NE Maple Ave at NE 8th St will experience temporary single lane closures from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 3 while the City repairs a water line. Please obey flaggers and use caution in the area.
- SW 35th St at SW Obsidian Ave – Temporary intersection closures for construction on Tuesday, August 4. SW 35th St at SW Obsidian Ave will have temporary closures from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4 for new infrastructure connections. Please use caution, obey traffic controllers, or use an alternate route.
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- SW 31st St from SW Reservoir Dr to SW Volcano Way – Road disruptions thru Friday, August 7, 2020.
- SW Obsidian Ave from SW 35th St to SW Helmholtz Way – Closed for construction thru Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
- S Canal Blvd from SW Badger Ave to SW Heights Ave – Temporary single lane closures, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., thru Monday, August 31, 2020.
- NW Hemlock Ave from NW 19th St to NW 23rd St – Closed for construction thru Friday, September 4, 2020.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- Alley from SW Highland Ave to SW Glacier Ave between SW 11th St and SW 12th St will be temporarily closed for maintenance.
- Thermoplastic installations will be continuing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.
