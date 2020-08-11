Jefferson County sets up drop-off site for Warm Springs donation drive

Community Billboard

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County Public Health is partnering with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to collect much-needed donations for residents, including unhoused individuals and families.

The Warm Springs area has been particularly hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be under a Boil Water Notice as officials test the water system after weekend repairs to a water line break.

This collaboration will help ensure community needs are being met, officials said.

New supplies are preferred, since used supplies are required to be quarantined before distribution.

Much-needed items include:

Shampoo – Environmentally Friendly

Antibacterial Soaps (castile preferred)

Deodorant (male & female)

Non-alcohol Mouthwash

Small Sunscreen & Lotions

Flashlights (easy to pack, solar if possible)

Fluorescent Vests

Socks (unisex/white)

Bandanas

T-Shirts, Unisex (L, XL, XXL)

Sleeping Bags / Backpacks (min. 20L)

Tents (compact 2/3 person or 3/4)

Diapers / Baby Wipes

Canned Foods (soups, chili, fruits)

Hardtack / Pilot Bread

Hard Candy (sugar free & regular)

Disinfectant Type Cleaners

Laundry Soap

Kleenex

Bleach Wipes / Bleach Dish Soap / Dial Bar Soap

Bottled Water

Toothbrushes / Toothpaste

Gift Cards – Grocery Outlet, Safeway, Thriftway ($5.00 limit)

Items can be dropped off at the Jefferson County Public Health Building located at 715 SW 4th St., Madras, OR 97741 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for delivery to Warm Springs. A box will be visible at the entrance. If items are too large to fit, they may be placed next to the box.

Additional donations for Warm Springs are being collected in Deschutes County by a community group utilizing an online Community-led Donation Drive Pledge Form (link provided in text). The Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly and Bellatazza Coffee located in downtown Bend, are also continuing a water donation drive for Warm Springs and more information can be found on the COBLA Facebook Page.