City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of August 17-23

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for the week of August 17-23.

For the Week of August 17 - 23:

E/W Campbell Road between SW Century Drive and Swarens Avenue for street preservation, full daytime road closure, 8/18/20 - 8/19/20

Kemple Drive between W Campbell Road and Swarens Avenue for street preservation, full daytime road closure, 8/18/20 - 8/19/20

Cartmill Drive between Kemple Drive and Swarens Avenue for street preservation, full daytime road closure, 8/18/20 - 8/19/20

Swarens Avenue between Cartmill Drive and W Campbell Road for street preservation, full daytime road closure, 8/18/20 - 8/19/20

NE Quimby Avenue between NE 8 th Street and NE 11 th Street for utility and street construction, full daytime road closure, 8/19/20 - 10/30/20

Street and NE 11 Street for utility and street construction, full daytime road closure, 8/19/20 - 10/30/20 Romaine Village Way east of Ridge Drive for geotechnical boring, daytime partial road closure, 8/18/20 - 8/19/20

SE Roosevelt Avenue and SE 5th Street intersection for traffic circle construction related to neighborhood greenways project, full road closure with local access only, 8/17/20 - 8/21/20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE 10th Street and NE Hawthorne Avenue intersection for water valve replacement, single lane closure with flagging, 8/18/20, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NW Portland Avenue between NW Awbrey Road and NW 4th Street for street restoration, one lane closure with flagging 8/19/20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ongoing Closures:

King Richard Court, west of Robin Hood Lane for sewer main installation, full road closure with local access only, 8/6/20 - 11/30/20

SE Hollis Lane between SE 15th Street and SE Lincoln Lane for sewer main installation, full road closure with local access only, 8/6/20 - 11/30/20

NE Bulter Market Road between NE 27th Street and NE Weeping WIllow Drive for roadwork related to roundabout, 8/11/20 - 9/30/20

NW Riverside Blvd closed between NW McCann Avenue and NW McKay Avenue for infrastructure installation related to the Drake Pump Station Project, full road closure with detour to NW Riverfront Street, 7/27/20 – 8/21/20

NW Congress Avenue closed at NW Riverside Avenue intersection for infrastructure installation related to the Drake Pump Station Project, full road closure, 7/27/20 – 8/21/20

Craven Road between SE Karena Court and Bear Creek Road for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 7/8/20 - 8/24/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE Bear Creek Road between SE Cessna Drive and NE Alpenview Lane for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 7/8/20 - 8/24/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE Butler Market Road between Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/3/20 - 8/28/20

SE Deschutes Market Road between NE Butler Market Road and Monticello Drive for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 8/28/20

Murphy Road between Brown Trout Place and Country Club Drive for roadwork related to Murphy Corridor Project, road closed for westbound traffic with a detour posted and the bypass road allowing eastbound traffic, 6/11/20 - 8/31/20

SE Knott Road between Brosterhous Road and SE Raintree Drive for construction of a new roundabout at Knott Road and 15th Street intersection, bypass road with local access to Tekampe Road, 3/16/20 - 9/4/20

NE Butler Market Road between NE 27th Street and NE Marys Grace Lane for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 9/30/20

NW Tin Pan Alley between NW Minnesota Avenue and NE Franklin Avenue for seating accommodations related to COVID-19, daily full alley closure, 6/18/20 - 10/1/20, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Northwest Crossing Farmer’s Market, every Saturday from 6/20/20 – 10/17/20, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The following streets will be closed: Fort Clatsop Street between Ordway Avenue and John Freemont Street John Freemont Street between Fort Clatsop Street and Ordway Avenue

15th Street, between Reed Market Road and Ferguson Road, for infrastructure installation on the Neighborhood Extension Project, Southbound lane closure with detour 8/4/20 – 11/30/20

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews