City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of August 24-30

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of August 24-30:

NW Florida Avenue between NW Sisemore Street and NW Harriman Street for a water main repair, full road closure with detour, 8/27/20, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ongoing Closures:

NE Butler Market Road between NE 27th Street and NE Weeping WIllow Drive for roadwork related to roundabout, 8/11/20 - 9/30/20

Craven Road between SE Karena Court and Bear Creek Road for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 7/8/20 - 8/24/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE Bear Creek Road between SE Cessna Drive and NE Alpenview Lane for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 7/8/20 - 8/24/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE Butler Market Road between Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/3/20 - 8/28/20

SE Deschutes Market Road between NE Butler Market Road and Monticello Drive for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 8/28/20

Murphy Road between Brown Trout Place and Country Club Drive for roadwork related to Murphy Corridor Project, road closed for westbound traffic with a detour posted and the bypass road allowing eastbound traffic, 6/11/20 - 8/31/20

SE Knott Road between Brosterhous Road and SE Raintree Drive for construction of a new roundabout at Knott Road and 15th Street intersection, bypass road with local access to Tekampe Road, 3/16/20 - 9/4/20

NE Butler Market Road between NE 27th Street and NE Marys Grace Lane for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 9/30/20

NW Tin Pan Alley between NW Minnesota Avenue and NE Franklin Avenue for seating accommodations related to COVID-19, daily full alley closure, 6/18/20 - 10/1/20, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Northwest Crossing Farmer’s Market, every Saturday from 6/20/20 – 10/17/20, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The following streets will be closed: Fort Clatsop Street between Ordway Avenue and John Freemont Street John Freemont Street between Fort Clatsop Street and Ordway Avenue

NE Quimby Avenue between NE 8 th Street and NE 11 th Street for utility and street construction, full daytime road closure, 8/19/20 - 10/30/20

Street and NE 11 Street for utility and street construction, full daytime road closure, 8/19/20 - 10/30/20 NW Riverside Blvd closed between NW McCann Avenue and NW McKay Avenue for infrastructure installation related to the Drake Pump Station Project, full road closure with detour to NW Riverfront Street, 7/27/20 – 11/13/20

NW Congress Avenue closed at NW Riverside Avenue intersection for infrastructure installation related to the Drake Pump Station Project, full road closure, 7/27/20 – 11/13/20

King Richard Court, west of Robin Hood Lane for sewer main installation, full road closure with local access only, 8/6/20 - 11/30/20

SE Hollis Lane between SE 15th Street and SE Lincoln Lane for sewer main installation, full road closure with local access only, 8/6/20 - 11/30/20

15th Street, between Reed Market Road and Ferguson Road, for infrastructure installation on the Neighborhood Extension Project, Southbound lane closure with detour 8/4/20 – 11/30/20

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews