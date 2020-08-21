Three Sisters families receive warm welcome to their new homes

Community Billboard

Three more homes will be available in 2021

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- First Story, Hayden Homes, NeighborImpact and other local partners have collaborated to help three families move into their new homes in Sisters.

A special, social distancing key dedication took place Thurday and was attended by City of Sisters representatives and members of the Hayden Homes and First Story teams.

“All three families are the first in their families to own their own home,” said First Story Executive Director Claire Duncan.

Two of the three families currently live and work in Sisters.

The nonprofit First Story along with NeighborImpact, reached out to the Sisters community to seek applicants and to help prospective homeowners prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership.

The first three families are graduates of Neighborlmpact's HomeSource Program. Each family is grateful for the safety, health and happiness that owning a home brings.

The non-profit, First Story, is addressing the affordable housing crisis through an integrated approach that focuses on providing a hand-up to homeownership. First Story, Hayden Homes, Neighborlmpact and the City of Sisters have come together for this special project in order to provide affordable homeownership opportunities in Sisters.

Among the homes built in the three-phase Hayden Homes community, McKenzie Meadows Village, will be 10 homes dedicated to affordable housing for families qualifying at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) threshold of 80 percent or below of Adjusted Median Income (AMI). The homes are sold through First Story’s, Hayden Homes’ nonprofit charitable arm, 30-year non-interest loan program.

“What we’re doing in Sisters is the largest, most impactful project the nonprofit has ever done,” said Duncan. The three families received their keys to their First Story homes in the initial phase of the project, which is expected to take three years to complete.

First Story’s affordable loan program provides zero-down, zero-interest, 30-year loans to qualified individuals purchasing their first home. The First Story homes are triplex units — but they are only attached at the garage and do not share a living-space wall, giving them the feel of a single-family detached home. They are 1,058 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. They come with appliances, air conditioning, fencing and landscaping in place.

First Story and Hayden Homes will collaborate on three more homes in 2021. If you are interested in learning more please visit: https://www.firststory.org/own-a-home.

About First Story

First Story is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable home ownership opportunities to hardworking families throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho. First Story’s integrated approach to affordable housing gives families a hand up to homeownership while preserving dignity, respect, and encouraging inclusivity. Founded in Redmond, Oregon in 1998, First Story has helped more than 10,000 families through new home construction and financial support. For more information visit: www.FirstStory.org.

About Hayden Homes

Established in Redmond, Oregon in 1989, Hayden Homes has provided over 17,000 new homes to price conscious, value-driven homebuyers in underserved, secondary markets throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Hayden Homes continues to be the largest privately-owned new home builder in the Pacific Northwest.

Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go™, so together we build a strong community, and lead fulfilled lives. Hayden Homes has contributed 3.25 billion dollars to local economies and has created more than 69,000 jobs since the company’s inception. Hayden Homes supports philanthropic efforts in the communities in which they build and have contributed more than 24.2 million dollars in charitable donations with the flagship of their giving through the 501(c)(3) Non-Profit, First Story. To date, First Story has provided 84 deserving and capable families throughout the Pacific Northwest with a safe, healthy affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom. The Hayden Homes brand family of companies includes Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Wise Size Homes and Hayden Homes, all providing an unparalleled selection of opportunities for those looking to purchase a new home.