ChalkTheVote is a chance for you to mark the 19th Amendment’s centennial

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes Historical Museum invites the public to help #ChalktheVote in celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment. This fun, easy-to-socially-distance activity takes place the week of August 24-29.

Wednesday, August 26 is the centennial of the 19th Amendment (aka Women’s Equality Day). Create your own chalk tribute to our precious right to vote! Use your own space or a business space (make sure to get permission first) and, using the text of your favorite voting amendment, chalk your message to the world. Be creative, add flair, and have fun.

You can also join us at the Deschutes Historical Museum on August 26 from 11 to 4 to chalk the sidewalks around the museum. We provide the chalk, you provide the inspiration. Be sure to bring your mask and respect social distancing while on the museum grounds.

**Grab some chalk

**Find a sidewalk or other outdoor surface

**Use text of the voting rights amendment/act of your choice.

THE 19th AMENDMENT:

“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

Take a picture and post it on your Instagram and Facebook pages and make sure to use the hashtags #ChalkTheVote and #deschuteshistory.

For more information about this event go to http://www.oregonwomenshistory.org/events/chalk-the-19th/

News release from the Bend Branch of the American Association of University Women:

Honor Those Who Fought for Voting Rights in #ChalkTheVoteOR

150TH ANNIVERSARY: 15TH AMENDMENT (1870) VOTE CANNOT BE DENIED BECAUSE OF RACE

100TH ANNIVERSARY: 19TH AMENDMENT (1920) VOTE CANNOT BE DENIED BECAUSE OF GENDER, WOMEN GAINING VOTING RIGHTS

56TH ANNIVERSARY: 24TH AMENDMENT (1964) PROHIBITS POLL TAXES AS A CONDITION TO VOTE

55TH ANNIVERSARY: VOTING RIGHTS ACT (1965) AN ACT TO ENFORCE 15TH AMENDMENT

49TH ANNIVERSARY: 26TH AMENDMENT (1971) VOTE CANNOT BE DENIED BECAUSE OF AGE FOR THOSE 18 AND OLDER

Bend, OR— To recognize the passage of amendments impacting voting rights, the Bend Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) promotes #ChalkTheVoteOR joined by The League of Women Voters on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Bend. #ChalkTheVoteOR is an initiative organized by Oregon Women’s History Consortium. Keep an eye out for chalk art around town and on our social media accounts @AAUWBendBranchOregon.

What is #ChalkTheVote?

Grab some chalk Find a sidewalk or other outdoor surface Choose the text you want to write from the amendments available at www.oregonwomenhistory.otg/uncategorized/chalk-the-vote/ Be creative and add flair to your chalk art with your short text Send photos or video to aauwbend@gmail.com or post on social media with the hashtag #ChalkTheVote and tag @AAUWBendBranchOregon

Who can be involved?

Ages 3-103

Do it solo, with family, and/or friends in small groups

Do it with a mask and socially distance

When?

August 26 (Centennial of the Women’s Right to Vote) but our nation is celebrating all week.

There is much to celebrate!

Join this DIY Chalk the Vote Celebration within a COVID friendly environment!