ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of August 24-28

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation's Region 4 construction update for the week of August 24-28.



Deschutes County

No construction delays this week.



Jefferson County

Willowdale - Madras (MP 75.14-M.P.91.58) The High Desert Aggregate and Paving will perform guard rail work during daytime hours throughout the work zone utilizing single-lane closures with flaggers. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible. The contractor will resume paving operations during nighttime hours between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. Single-lane closures controlled by flaggers and automated flaggers will occur during paving operations with delays of up to 20 minutes possible.



Klamath CountyUS97 passing lanes project (MP180.06 – MP 182.86) Project clean up work. Expect minor delays.



OR39: Klamath Falls /Lakeview Jct. (MP 0.12 – MP 6.28) Shoulder, guardrail, and cleanup work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday - expect minor delays.



US395: Cogswell Creek & Crooked River culverts project (MP130 & MP152.26) Culvert and roadway excavation work is scheduled for Monday through Friday - A temporary traffic signal has been installed for the work zone. Expect minor delays.



US97: Midland Hwy. – California State Line projrct (MP280.51 – 291.71) Shoulder delineator and striping work is scheduled during the night Sunday through Thursday morning. Expect 20 minute delays.



OR140: Klamath Falls Lakeview Highway (MP9.3 – MP15.35). Paving work is scheduled to start in September 2020.



Sherman County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek & Trout Creek bridges project (M.P. 0.27 – M.P 6.98) Active work sites are between M.P. 2 and M.P. 7 on US97 during the week. Work is being performed below bridges and from off of the roadway. Shoulder closures may occur but no traffic impacts or delays are anticipated. Trucks will occasionally enter and leave from access points along shoulder.



Wasco County

I84: Swanson Canyon-Arlington project (MP 125.5-MP 137.78 No work scheduled this week, although corrective work is still expected to occur during the coming weeks.