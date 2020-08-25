Bend-Redmond Habitat seeks applicants for NW Bend cottages

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce that their housing application period is now open for the organization’s NW Cottages site in Bend.

These affordable Pacific Northwest-style cottages will be located in a great location on the west side of Bend.

Potential homeowners would enjoy a sense of community living in this courtside style development, with access to all of what Bend’s central Riverwest neighborhood has to offer.

There will be two 3-bed/2 bath homes and one 2-bed/2 bath home available for sale, all with garages. These homes will meet NetZero energy efficiency standards in construction and all will have solar panels.

People interested in applying for these homes must meet these income guidelines for Home Loan approval, and this applies to residents who live and/or work in Bend:

• Minimum Income: $36,000 – $42,000 for 2-5 person household

• Maximum Income: $55,000 – $66,000

• 620 minimum credit score

• First time homebuyer

To learn more, visit https://bendredmondhabitat.org/habitat-homeownership/

Applications may be picked up during open hours at the Bend ReStore Cashiers Counter, Monday – Saturday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at 224 NE Thurston Ave., Bend, OR 97701 or online at https://bendredmondhabitat.org/nwcottagesbend/

The applications are due: September 11, 2020 12 a.m.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 155 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1037 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.