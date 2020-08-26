Family Access Network receives $25K from Mt. Bachelor’s Play It Forward Fund

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor’s Play It Forward Fund recently granted the Family Access Network (FAN) $25,000 to connect children and families to basic-need resources in Central Oregon.

It only takes $100 to give a child FAN advocate services for an entire year, and funds from Play It Forward will ensure that 250 children and their family members who are low income, living in poverty, or experiencing homelessness receive basic needs such as: nourishing food, safe shelter, seasonally-appropriate clothing, health care, and much more.

“We have so much gratitude for this support from Mt. Bachelor. The fact that they give back to their community during challenging times is a testament to their values. We look forward to continuing this partnership so that we can all come together and support the most vulnerable members of our communities—children living in poverty,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Foundation's executive director.

The Mt. Bachelor Play It Forward Fund was established to provide funding in support of our community successfully navigating challenging times and continuing to thrive for generations to come. The fund works in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation, and all donations are directed to local nonprofit organizations that are providing direct community assistance.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates at 59 public schools in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.