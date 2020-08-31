Bend nonprofit hosting Go Clean Energy Conference, free and online

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Sept. 15, and ending Oct. 2, the Go Clean Energy Conference, a virtual event that is free to all, will feature 30 experts to help individuals, businesses, and government to transition to a cleaner, more efficient way of operating.

Sessions are at 10:00 am, noon and 3:00 pm. If you’re looking for help and incentives to save money, you’ll want to connect. All hosted by 350Deschutes, a nonprofit organization.

Businesses will learn how sustainabilty boosts the bottom line, from world renowned expert Dr CB (Buttaharya), author of Small Actions, Big Difference. Two other noteable authors, MaryAnne Harmer and Tom Hering will discuss benefits to small businesses, with plenty of real life examples.

Commercial Businesses and Manufacturers should attend the presentation on Commercial Property Assisted Clean Energy, CPACE, a new financing method for building upgrades that features lower interest rates and amortizations that follow the building rather than the owner.

Governments, fleets, and businesses have several sessions: how to procure renewable energy, beneficial electrification, microgrids, solar plus storage for resiliency, green transportation, energy efficiency, Electric bikes, electric cars and car charging.

Builders also will learn from other trailblazing builders how to capture all the new incentives to build a net zero energy home. They, and new home buyers will learn how to do this affordably. Also, a nationally known Green Appraiser, Sandra Adomatis and Dennis Smith will present on valuing and financing these homes.

Homeowners of existing homes will learn about energy and efficiency retrofits, and when they make the most sense, as well as how to build this value into the homes sales price when sold.

Individuals have valuable content too, in nearly every webinar. They can discover electric induction ranges, learn how to get incentives to make solar installation affordable, and learn about transportat

ion options. Everyone can learn about the new Oregon Climate Plan, and its benefits to both rural and urban communities. As well, ODOT, Oregon Department of Transportation will discuss how to benefit from the changes ahead as the agency begins to look at its work from a climate and equity lens. There will be new incentives from this as well.

Visit GoCleanEnergy.org to sign up for each individual webinar. Participation limited.

Sponsors of the conference are: Energy Trust of Oregon, Deschutes County Solid Waste, Sunriver Brewing, National Car Charging, Pacific Power, Set in Motion Marketing, Ameresco, El Sancho, Sunlight Solar, Republic Services, Northwest AeroBarrier. NZ Development. Sponsorship opportunities are still available