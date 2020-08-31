Central Oregon events set to mark National Suicide Prevention Month

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tuesday marks the start of National Suicide Prevention Month. The Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance and community partners are coordinating several activities throughout September to build awareness and work toward preventing suicide attempts and deaths.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, with one suicide occurring on average, every 11.7 minutes. Suicide is among the top 10 leading causes of death for all Oregonians and is the leading cause of death among Oregon youth ages 10-24.

In Deschutes County, an average of one person dies by suicide each week.

We all know that one death by suicide is too many. Early recognition of warning signs and early intervention can save lives. The activities planned for this month will raise awareness in our community for addressing this important public health issue.

Attend one or more of these opportunities listed below to support suicide survivors in our community, and to learn more about how to help yourself or someone you love. Visit www.deschutes.org/suicideprevention for more information.

Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Suicide Month Proclamation

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 10am, Virtual Meeting

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners recognize September as Suicide Prevention Awareness month in Deschutes County. The proclamation will include a brief presentation on Deschutes County suicide data. Join virtually at www.deschutes.org/meetings

Promote Hope Yoga Class

Wednesday, Sept. 9th, 7:00pm, Love Bird Yoga Studio (418 SW 6th St. Redmond) or Virtual

A guided meditation followed by a slow, yin practice intentionally created to promote hope in your mind and soul. This class is free/donation based and in support of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Donations will be matched by Love Bird Yoga and given to Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance. No one turned away for lack of funds. Sign up at www.lovebirdyoga.com

Deschutes County Suicide Data Report Release

Deschutes County Health Services Suicide Prevention Program is proud to release the first-of-its-kind Suicide Data Report for Deschutes County. This data report includes a comprehensive overview of what suicide has looked like in Deschutes County from 2000 to 2017 as well as recommendations for preventing suicide. An electronic version of the report will be released on September 10 at www.deschutes.org/suicideprevention.

Candlelight Vigil

Thursday, Sept. 17, 7pm Virtual ceremony via Zoom

This event is for anyone that has lost a loved one to suicide. The Vigil includes music, a candle lighting ceremony and a local loss survivor who will share their story. Attendees will have the opportunity to light a candle to honor their loved one at sunset. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-suicide-prevention-week-candle-light-vigil-tickets-116923065035

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is a phone call or click away:

Deschutes County Crisis Line: 541-322-7500 x9

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance’s Resource page: www.preventsuicideco.org

If you are 55 or older and feeling isolated or just want to have a friendly conversation, call the Senior Loneliness Line at 503-200-1633

If you are 21 of younger and want support for any problem, big or small, text teen2teen to 839863 or call YouthLine at 1-877-968-8491.

For more information, please contact Cassidy Brewin, Deschutes County Health Services, at 541-322-7534.

NewsChannel 21 has more suicide prevention information and resources on our Let's Talk page.