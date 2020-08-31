Wildfires set stage for National Preparedness Month task reminders

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Human- and lightning-caused wildfires sparked across Oregon ahead of National Preparedness Month. These stern warnings make it critical for all Oregonians to get prepared for both natural and human-caused disasters.

September is National Preparedness Month, and it is kicked off in Oregon by Home Inventory Week. To recognize this often overlooked part of disaster preparation, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation encourages all Oregonians to do two simple tasks that will save time, money, and stress when disaster strikes:

Build a home inventory – Take video or photos of each room in your home, paying close attention to walls, drawers, closets, and storage areas. Write down the purchase date and price of high value items. Recalling your personal property is a daunting task following a disaster. A home inventory eases the post-disaster stress, and enables your insurance company to move forward with processing your claim. Review your insurance coverage – Take time to discuss your policies with your insurance company or agent. Make sure you have the right coverage and know what to expect when you file a claim for disasters such as fire, earthquake, flood, tornado, theft, and ice storms.

“Recent wildfires remind us how important it is for Oregonians to build a home inventory and make sure they have the right insurance coverage to protect their families,” said Insurance Commissioner and Department of Consumer and Business Services Director Andrew Stolfi. “These projects are easy to do, and now is the time to get these money-saving and stress-reducing tasks done.”

Oregonians are encouraged to visit dfr.oregon.gov/preparenow for videos and resources to help complete these simple tasks. The site also provides social media tools to help people encourage their families, friends, and neighbors to get prepared as well.

Anyone affected by recent wildfires should contact their insurance company as soon as possible to find out the next steps. If you still have questions or concerns, the division’s consumer advocates are here to help.

Call 888-877-4894 (toll-free) or visit dfr.oregon.gov/help for more information.

