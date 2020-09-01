Cascadia Junior Cycling offers fall mountain bike, cyclocross rides

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascadia Junior Cycling is Cog Wild’s junior cycling program that will offer seven more weeks of mountain biking and cyclocross this fall for riders under 19.

Registration is open now for programs that will run weekdays from September 14 to October 30, with a variety of groups for different ages and interests.

CJC creates a supportive team environment to help aspiring young cyclists who love riding bikes and want to improve their skills. Our professional coaches truly enjoy teaching young people all aspects of riding. Drawing on their extensive knowledge, experience and training we ensure the rides are safe, enjoyable and rewarding.

“We are happy to be resuming some types of group rides that were paused this spring due to COVID restrictions,” says Team Manager Bill Warburton. “Many families have turned to mountain biking this season, so we’re excited to welcome new riders and help grow the community by getting our youth excellent instruction while having fun on the trails.”

Fall Session 2020 Highlights:

Skills-based group rides weekday afternoons to help young cyclists learn and improve for Grades 1 - 12

Cog Kids for ages 4 - 6 on Thursdays for 1.5 hours of skills, games and fun

Club Team for ages 10+ to build skills and ride as a team with dedicated coaches

Cyclocross Team on Thursdays for ages 10+

XC & All-MTN Junior Race Team Fall Extension

www.CogWild.com/juniors

About: Cog Wild Bicycle Tours provides high-quality mountain bike tours, private skills instruction, shuttle services and youth development programs for locals and visitors alike. Cog Wild is the premiere tour outfitter, skill instruction provider and shuttle service in Bend and Oakridge, operating under a special use permit from the U.S. Forest Service.