COCC’s Small Business Development Center seeks advisory board members

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Small Business Development Center at Central Oregon Community College is inviting members of the local business community to consider joining a small advisory council (8-10 members).

The Advisory Board serves as an external advisory body (non-governing) to Central Oregon Community College’s SBDC, its staff and Director.

The COCC SBDC Advisory Board contributes to the vitality of the small business community and helps the Small Business Development Center by:

· Providing insight on the needs of local small business owners in Central Oregon.

· Serving as a community connection between the COCC SBDC and Central Oregon’s small businesses, communities and partners.

· Receiving and promoting information from the SBDC Director about services and resources for small businesses.

The SBDC Advisory Board will meet two to three times per year. If you are interested in considering this role, please reach out before September 25 to the Small Business Development Center at COCC at 541-383-7920 or sbdc@cocc.edu.