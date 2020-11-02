State quarantine paid leave program distributes more than $2 million

Community Billboard

Applications still being accepted

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than 2,000 people have been approved to receive benefits under a new state program that helps people who work in Oregon and need to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19 exposure, but do not have access to COVID-19-related paid sick leave.

More than $2 million have been dispersed through this program, and money is still available to help more people.

Employees who work in Oregon can apply online for the COVID-19 Temporary Paid Leave Program at oregon.gov/covidpaidleave. The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services is administering the program.

People who qualify will receive a $120 per-day payment for up to 10 working days ($1,200 total) for the time they need to quarantine.

The application form is available in English, Spanish, and Russian. Those who do not have access to electronic applications can call 833-685-0850 (toll-free) or 503-947-0130. Those who need help in a language other than these three can call 503-947-0131 for help.

DCBS and the Department of Revenue are collaborating on the new program to ensure employees meet the necessary eligibility requirements.

Applicants must meet all of the following requirements to be eligible for the program:

Work in Oregon and required to file an Oregon personal income tax return.

Directed to quarantine by a local or tribal public health authority or health care provider because of exposure to someone infected or have COVID-19-related symptoms and are seeking a medical diagnosis.

Not able to work (including telework) because you need to quarantine or isolate.

Do not expect to earn more than $60,000 individually or $120,000 jointly in 2020.

Employer does not provide COVID-19-related paid sick leave or have exhausted available COVID-19-related paid sick leave.

Are not applying for unemployment insurance benefits for the time off due to quarantine or isolation.

Are not applying for workers’ compensation benefits for the time off due to quarantine or isolation or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Are not seeking or using benefits from similar COVID-19 quarantine relief programs in Oregon or another state.

Are not applying for or receiving other forms of paid leave from your employer during your quarantine or isolation, such as banked sick leave or vacation leave.

Are not laid off or furloughed by your employer.

Must have notified your employer that you need to quarantine or isolate.

Can claim only one quarantine period.

Not self-employed.

Because the available funds are limited, the program is available only to quarantine periods that were in place on or after Sept. 16. Applicants can claim only one quarantine period.

For more information or to apply, go to oregon.gov/covidpaidleave or call 833-685-0850 (toll-free) or 503-947-0130 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The website also contains an eligibility quiz to help people who are not sure if they qualify.

The COVID-19 Temporary Paid Leave Program was created with $30 million received from the federal government to help Oregon respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

