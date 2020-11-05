Credit union launches ‘Holiday Dough’ fundraiser to aid C.O. charities

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mid Oregon Credit Union is encouraging the communities it serves to contribute to the annual Holiday Dough Fundraiser that supports local charities that provide food, clothing, and shelter for individuals and families in the greatest need during the holidays.

Members and the general public can stop by any Mid Oregon branch to make a Holiday Dough donation by cash or check through December 1, 2020. For contactless donations, members can use a convenient online form at www.midoregon.com or call the Contact Center at (541) 382-1795. All contributions stay in the community where they are collected. No amount is too big or too small. One hundred percent of the donations will benefit these local agencies:

- coordinating theMonthly Food Box program, Grow & Give Garden, Kid’s Korner food bank, and Backpacks for Bend. La Pine Christmas Basket Association - providing food during the Christmas holiday for people in the South Deschutes County area.

- Providing hot meals, backpacks of food, emergency, and housing assistance to those in need in the Redmond area. Jefferson County Food Bank (Madras) - supplying food to families and individuals.

- providing holiday support to families with children, senior and disabled citizens in need in Crook County. Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank - Distributing more than 60,000 pounds of food annually and helping more than 100 families each month, the food bank offers a shopping-style food pantry to patrons.

Giving back to the community is a core value of Mid Oregon Credit Union, aligning with its credit union philosophy of “people helping people.” Mid Oregon members and the community responded generously during the 2019 Holiday Dough effort, contributing nearly $3500 to local holiday food banks.

“This time of year is challenging for some local families—more so in 2020. When putting food on the table is a daily struggle, planning a festive holiday meal can be almost impossible,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing for Mid Oregon Credit Union. “We are humbled by the community’s generosity and honored to facilitate this effort that supports those who are less fortunate.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 37,600 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath counties, Mid Oregon Credit Union partners with our members to meet their financial needs and help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine, and Sisters, please visit www.midoregon.com.