Oregon DMV opens 200,000 appointment slots as ‘Driver Licenses for All’ takes effect

SALEM, Ore., (KTVZ) -- Oregon DMV on Friday opened about 200,000 new customer appointment slots for dates into January and February 2021 due to an expected surge in demand under a new state law.

Customers are encouraged to schedule appointments using the online tool at DMV2U.oregon.gov where you can choose an in-person service by location, date, and time. You can also go online to change or cancel an existing appointment.

House Bill 2015, also called Driver Licenses for All, goes into effect on Jan. 1. The bill is expected to create a significant increase in demand for DMV services.

DMV is taking steps to meet this demand. Additional knowledge testing stations are being purchased, and safety barriers between testing stations will allow for more applicants in testing areas.

DMV began offering driver skills tests at a limited number of field offices in October with additional safety measures in place for customers and employees. Third-party testing companies are working with DMV to certify additional examiners.

About House Bill 2015

During the 2019 legislative session, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2015. The bill removes the requirement for people to prove legal presence when applying for a standard Oregon driver license, permit or ID card. Eligible customers also will be able to apply for a motorcycle or farm endorsement.

A standard driver license, permit or ID card is not Real ID​ compliant. House Bill 2015 does not change requirements for Real ID-compliant driver licenses, permits and identification cards.

After Jan. 1, 2021, people applying for a standard driver license, permit or ID card must still provide proof of full legal name and identity, date of birth, Oregon residency, and a Social Security number. If you have not been assigned a Social Security number, you must confirm that when you apply for your card at DMV.

First-time applications for a driver license have additional requirements, including passing vision, knowledge and behind-the-wheel drive tests.

You can learn more about House Bill 2015 (Driver Licenses for All) on the DMV website. If you do not have access to the internet, call DMV customer service at 503-945-5000. Please be aware that we are experiencing long call wait times – we appreciate your patience.