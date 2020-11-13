Where to buy Christmas tree permits this year? Online (only), of course

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Monday, Christmas tree permits can be purchased online and at vendor locations across Central Oregon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, permits will not be available for purchase at Forest Service offices this year.

Beginning Monday, Christmas tree permits for the 2020 season will be available for purchase online at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits. Christmas tree permits purchased online will have to be printed to be valid. Traditional Christmas tree permits also will be available at several participating local vendors (https://bit.ly/36Od1Fx ). Individual Christmas tree permits are $5 each and households can purchase a maximum of five permits.

This year, fourth- and fifth-graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit as a part of the national Every Kid Outdoors initiative, which is a national program to encourage children to visit national parks, forests, and public lands. To be eligible for the free tree permit, the student must have a Every Kid Outdoors pass. Information about getting the Every Kid Outdoors pass can be found at https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm.

Once the student has the pass, he or she can obtain a free holiday tree permit by visiting https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits. Using the Every Kid Outdoors pass/voucher, the student should check the box indicating they have a pass and enter the pass or voucher number (a $2.50 reservation fee will be applied). To learn more, visit: https://www.recreation.gov/articles/location-spotlight/cut-a-tree-for-the-holidays-from-your-national-forests/120

Christmas Tree Guidance