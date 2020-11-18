Oregon DHS urges applying for food, cash, other help during 2-week freeze

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Wednesday, Oregon is in a statewide Two-Week Freeze to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Oregon. Oregonians statewide are asked to stay home, except for essential business.

All Oregonians can apply for food, cash and child care assistance provided through the Oregon Department of Human Services from home without having to visit an office in person.

Visit govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits for information on how to apply for assistance using the ODHS online application, email, mail, telephone or application drop off.

Oregonians who need urgent and ongoing food assistance can visit needfood.oregon.gov.

Older adults or people with disabilities who need additional information about resources available to help can call 1-855-ORE-ADRC (1-855-673-2372) or visit www.adrcoforegon.org.

Information on how to apply for domestic violence assistance can also be found at govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits.

While many ODHS offices remain open to the public for essential business, we encourage members of the public to apply online, by email, by phone, or to call before coming in. In most cases, you don’t need to visit an office in person to get assistance.

For more ways to connect with ODHS or to find other types of assistance, contact 211info: