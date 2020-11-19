Time’s running out to register for next week’s ‘I Like Pie’ virtual run/walk

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Continuing the tradition, in a safe variation, the "I Like Pie" run/walk event will be hosted the week of Thanksgiving. As in years past, families and friends will gather for an untimed run/walk to get outside and “earn your Pie.”

Registration will be open through Saturday, Nov. 28 at Footzone, located at 842 NW Wall St, Ste 1, Bend, OR 97703. Prices: $30/adult, $20/youth or $85/family. More information is available at http://cascaderelays.com/events/i-like-pie/.All proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend, Girls on the Run of Central Oregon and NeighborImpact.

The goal of “I Like Pie” this year is to create a platform for the same family and friend connections and traditions to continue with socially distancing protocols in place.

Participants will choose their own small group, course route and distance, and the day to participate between Nov. 23 and 29. Participants will submit pictures on social media from their own socially distanced event using #ilikepie2020.

Prizes will be given away for most creative group pictures, best team outfit, most creative pie, and more. The best part, if you are traveling to be with family, you can participate in “I Like Pie” wherever you are!

“Due to the impacts of COVID, including school closures and job loss, our families are facing greater hardships heading into this holiday season. Funds raised from “I Like Pie” will help provide holiday meals and gifts for families involved in Boys & Girls Clubs and Girls on the Run in Central Oregon,” shared Juliana Williams, executive director.

“We love the camaraderie and selfless giving that “I Like Pie” participants embody every year, and we look forward to being able to see our community spirit represented at a time when it is needed more than ever!”.

If you can’t participate this year and are interested in donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, please visit https://www.bgcbend.org and NeighborImpact at www.neighborimpact.org.

About Girls on the Run of Central Oregon: Girls on the Run is a youth development program for girls offered through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. Girls on the Run envisions a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams. To learn more, visit www.gotrcentralor.org.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend is a safe place to learn and grow – all while having fun. ​At our two locations in Bend, we offer life-changing programs to youth between the ages of 5 to 18 years old. Our programs focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, character development and citizenship involvement in our community in Central Oregon. To learn more, visit www.bgcbend.org.

About NeighborImpact: Since 1985, NeighborImpact has been a leader in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes County and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It offers a diversity of services meeting basic human needs for food and shelter, while enriching people’s lives by providing access to increased education, skills, and hope for the future. NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local funding; foundation grants; and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more, visit www.neighborimpact.org.

About Cascade Relays Foundation:

At Cascades Relays, being a positive member of the communities we live in and travel through is our utmost importance. The Cascade Relays Foundation, founded in 2016, supports local non-profits, school groups, and community organizations in the communities our events travel through. The Foundation has directly donated over $500,000 to local nonprofits and community groups since its founding in 2008. The Foundation allows Cascade Relays to support organizations in the communities along its Cascade Lakes Relays, Bend Beer Chase and Boulder Beer Chase course routes. More at https://cascaderelays.com.

About FootZone: FootZone is Central Oregon’s only locally owned and independent running and walking store. Since 1995, FootZone has been the hub of the local running community, hosting clinics, training groups, weekly runs, and a number of charitable events each year, in addition to sponsoring local races. FootZone is a full service running and walking store in downtown Bend. Learn more at www.footzonebend.com.