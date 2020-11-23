ODOT Region 4 construction update: week of Nov. 23-27

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation's Region 4 construction update for the week of Nov. 23-27.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Prineville Rails to Trails, Ochoco Highway, MP 19.4-MP19.7) Knife River will be performing earth work and grading activities throughout the work zone. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) High Desert Aggregate and Paving will perform survey work and logging operations during the daytime in order to clear trees for the new northbound highway alignment. There may be periodic lane closures on U.S. 97 utilizing lane shifts or flaggers. One travel lane of Vandevert Road may be closed periodically using flaggers throughout the day. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

I-84 Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, Columbia River Highway (MP 63.9-64.42 –

No project work anticipated this week.

Jefferson County

Willowdale - Madras (MP 75.14-M.P.91.58) High Desert Aggregate and Paving will be installing delineators and performing guard rail work during daytime hours throughout the work zone utilizing single lane closures controlled by flaggers and automated flaggers. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible.

Hood River/Sherman counties

I-84 Hood River, I-84 Rufus & U.S. 97 Biggs Jct. VMS Project, Columbia River and Sherman highways (I-84 EB MP 63.04/ I-84 WB MP100.5 / U.S. 97 SB MP 0.06). No project work planned this week.

Klamath County

OR39: Klamath Falls /Lakeview Jct. (MP 0.12 – MP 6.28, Malin Highway) No work expected on this project.

OR39: Crest St. – Madison St. Klamath Falls-Lakeview Highway MP 2.99-4.26) Survey, excavation, sidewalk, and utility work is scheduled during the day Monday through Wednesday. Expect minor delays. Night work is scheduled for Monday night starting at 7 p.m.

Lake County

U.S. 395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) No work expected this week.

Sherman County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek & Trout Creek bridges project (M.P. 0.27 – M.P 6.98) Off roadway work, consisting of spalling concrete repairs between MP 2 and MP 7.