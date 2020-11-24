‘Holiday Tails’ Arts & Crafts Fair goes virtual, benefits Humane Society of C. Oregon

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This holiday season, shop local, support artists and help homeless animals with online shopping during the Virtual Holiday Tails Arts & Crafts Fair from Wednesday, November 25 through Thursday, December 3.

Visit www.hsco.org/holiday-tails-2020 for details, and to visit participating artist’s online shops. During this week, animal loving artists are donating 20% of sales to benefit the Humane Society of Central Oregon with promo code and safe, easy pick-up at shelter.

Previous artists wanted to continue the 6th annual Holiday Tails Arts and Crafts Fair despite the pandemic. Shop safely from your home and make multiple shopping visits. This feel good event will keep you safely tucked away from COVID-19, and allow for some serious shopping that benefits the animals at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

A variety of local artists will showcase wildlife photography, jewelry (casual to fine), wood working, fused glass, soaps, pottery, fiber art & more!

For more information on Holiday Tails Art & Craft Fair, visit www.hsco.org/holiday-tails-2020 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/HolidaytailsHSCO.